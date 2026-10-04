The Chris Hedges Report

The Chris Hedges Report

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Lisa Savage's avatar
Lisa Savage
Oct 4

My alma mater Bowdoin College abolished fraternities years ago. The college’s administrators are not usually so admirable.

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Rena Mlodecki's avatar
Rena Mlodecki
Oct 4

I hope the seven are dealt a harsh reality for these crimes. I point to the amount of pornography in our society. Woman are not safe.

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