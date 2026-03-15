The Chris Hedges Report

The Chris Hedges Report

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Schrodinger’s Cat's avatar
Schrodinger’s Cat
6hEdited

I came home after socializing cats at our local cat sanctuary which I’ve done for the past six years and read this piece by Hedges. Those cats give me a sense of joy and connection. Reading this simply reminded me of the ongoing descent into dystopia. I’m going to have to up my socializing cats while I still can.

“Two things are infinite: the universe and human stupidity; and I'm not sure about the universe.”

― Albert Einstein

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Loren Bliss's avatar
Loren Bliss
6h

"There are no internal mechanisms for reform. We can obstruct or surrender. Those are the only choices left."

Thank you, Mr. Hedges, for speaking absolute truth with absolute courage against a realm of absolute evil.

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