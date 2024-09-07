By Joe Sacco
Fantagraphics has released a series of graphic commentaries and reflections by Joe Sacco, author of "Palestine" and "Footnotes in Gaza," called "The War on Gaza." With the permission of Fantagrapahics and Joe Sacco, we are reprinting them on my Substack.
People of New York!
Arrest Netanyahu for genocide and crimes against humanity!
On Friday, September 27 at 10:00 AM Benjamin Netanyahu is slated to come to New York City and speak to the United Nations. Don't let this war criminal, carrying out a genocide against the Palestinian people, walk the streets of New York City without facing massive protests.
We are extraordinarily brutal.
The care taken to portray such horror must be taking a toll. Every image is a lament. No word is enough.
So much destruction.
So much pain.
So much 2000 pound death.
So much suffering, damage, thirst, hunger, terror, exhaustion.
We have lost our way big time.