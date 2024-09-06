By Joe Sacco
Fantagraphics has released a series of graphic commentaries and reflections by Joe Sacco, author of "Palestine" and "Footnotes in Gaza," called "The War on Gaza." With the permission of Fantagrapahics and Joe Sacco, we are reprinting them on my Substack.
Arrest Netanyahu at the United Nations
On Friday, September 27 at 10:00 AM Benjamin Netanyahu is slated to come to New York City and speak to the United Nations. People of New York! Don't let this war criminal, carrying out a genocide against the Palestinian people, walk the streets of New York City without facing massive protests. Arrest Netanyahu for genocide and crimes against humanity!
Hell, apartheid South Africa was a democracy of sorts. Long as you were white. Same could be said for Jim Crow era Mississippi.