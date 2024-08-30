By Joe Sacco
Fantagraphics has released a series of graphic commentaries and reflections by Joe Sacco, author of "Palestine" and "Footnotes in Gaza," called "The War on Gaza." With the permission of Fantagrapahics and Joe Sacco, we are reprinting them on my Substack.
Thank you Chris, I love Joe's work. Picture worth 1000 words. But, if you can get Chris Hedges' words and Joe's pictures it's a feast. I have your 'Days of ......', and Joe's Palestine essays: and those conditions in Gaza prevailed even before the genocide. Best regards Dr Jo East Anglia.
Thanks to Joe Sacco for his amazing and story telling artwork, and my hero, Chris Hedges!