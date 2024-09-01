By Joe Sacco
Fantagraphics has released a series of graphic commentaries and reflections by Joe Sacco, author of "Palestine" and "Footnotes in Gaza," called "The War on Gaza." With the permission of Fantagrapahics and Joe Sacco, we are reprinting them on my Substack.
George Orwell in an essay observed that Gandhi like Non Violent Peace Protest will not work against fascism. Gandhi believed Britain would be too embarrassed and civilized to explain bloody bodies and his starvation protest to the world after WW2. When Nationalism and revolt against Imperial Rule was world wide. Franko, Mussolini and Hitler were not embarrassed and certainly not civilized! Biden and the Clintons have proven they are wolves in sheep's clothing! Two Dixie Crats and a Former Goldwater Girl. Law and Order for the poor and Unregulated Markets for their Wall St. backers, Never ending war and MIC war profiteers! Some describe Fascism as "Capitalism with the Gloves Off"! Fascist rule with an Iron Fist or as Jack London calls them "The Iron Heel". London also described police as "Walking Torture Chambers" and that's before they had tasers and pepper spray! As Edward Said said dialogue with fascists Is a conversation between the neck and the sword"! The US must get a third party before its too late. The future looks more and more like O'Brien's "A boot on a human face forever. And remember I said FOREVER"!
I was in Chicago not so long ago. It was abundantly obvious that the cops were just itching for an opportunity to break heads.