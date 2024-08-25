By Joe Sacco
Fantagraphics has released a series of graphic commentaries and reflections by Joe Sacco, author of "Palestine" and "Footnotes in Gaza," called "The War on Gaza." With the permission of Fantagrapahics and Joe Sacco, we are reprinting them on my Substack.
The Chris Hedges Report is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
"G" for GENOCIDE? "G" for Geriatric? "G" for Ghastly? "G" for Grisly? "G" for Greedy? "G" for Gaudy? "G" for Grotesque? "G" for Grievous? GEE they ALL FIT Grandpa Genocide! Now for Joe Sacco's cartoons of his Dem-Publican Zionist replacement "Bomber Harris"! After the Iron Lady "the kinder gentler hand of the "weaker" sex and those standing on her shoulders put in the trash for ever more! Like Madeline Albright, Condoleezza Rice, Hillary Clinton and now Bomber Harris!
Thanks for posting these graphics.