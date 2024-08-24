Fantagraphics has released a series of graphic commentaries and reflections by Joe Sacco, author of "Palestine" and "Footnotes in Gaza," called "The War on Gaza." With the permission of Fantagrapahics and Joe Sacco, we are reprinting them on my Substack.
By Joe Sacco
Brilliant piece of cartoon work. Thank you for posting that Chris. I so, so admire you and all the other commentators (Owen Jones, Novara Media, Peter Obourne, Matt Kennard et al.) who are keeping this issue spotlighted in the public arena. Even when, initially, I believed the lies regarding October 7 it was obviously a disgustingly disproportionate response from the Islaelis. Now, after the images and independent journalism coming out of Gaza since then, it has become clear just how absolutely broken the Israeli state has become.
I have believed in the West’s values and the MSM all of my life since I was first able to read a newspaper, that was at least 65 years ago. But no longer, the mask has slipped and the rampant hypocrisy laid bare. We are not the good guys, and here in NZ we have the worst government I have ever known trying to copy everything that has failed so miserably in the UK, including pathetically weak statements on the Palestinian cause. Keep up the good work please.
Thanks Joe and Chris. Israel has always quashed peaceful protest brutally in some respects even more violently. As The Great march of Return proves and the First Intifada before it. Rabin the Nobel prize winner's quote "Break their Bones" was taken literally as little boys had arms and legs broken by IDF thugs. I think the best metaphor describing the Oct 7 Prison breakout was from Norman Finkelstein, when speaking to Israel supporters. He basically said " the only thing I can compare Oct 7 with is seeing the police arrest a women for stabbing her husband 100 times, and the general public horrified thinking she is a brutal murderer. While he being the neighbor living next door hearing the yells, screams beatings and ambulance visits for the last 20 years. He understood why she snapped! Its time people stopped apologizing for Oct 7, as Israeli spokesman say the civilian deaths are tragic but they are only human shields and any Deaths Hamas's fault. With that logic wouldn't putting a Concert right next to a Prison Camp Wall within ear shot of the inmates only Israel's fault and the unfortunate civilians mere "Human Shields"?