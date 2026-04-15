The Chris Hedges Report

The Chris Hedges Report

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Nancy's avatar
Nancy
2h

According to international experts and U.N. special rapporteurs, U.S. sanctions against both Iran and Cuba violate international law. That makes the U.S., like Israel, a rogue state. But we already knew that. And the U.S. government does not adhere to domestic law either. It’s as if, as a country, we’ve given up on law. Most mainstream media pundits rarely refer to domestic, much less international law. They’re an ignorant and complacent bunch, which is how they hold their jobs. John Adam’s said, “we’re a nation of laws, not men.” Since we’re clearly not, and the rest of the world is either unwilling or incapable of holding us and Israel (or anyone) accountable, what do we have instead? What’s to prevent things from continuing to spin out of control?

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Steve Woodward's avatar
Steve Woodward
2h

I remember Watergate, when the Washington Post practiced something akin to journalism. Now they're simply rolling around in the sewer.

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