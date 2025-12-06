The Chris Hedges Report

When I was a kid I idolized Fischer. Loved playing chess and analyzing games. Played a lot of correspondence chess until computers ruined it for me. Now I just play against computer programs on my laptop to keep my mind in shape.

Twice I encountered Fischer in Los Angeles. The first time was when I was leaving the main library downtown and he was passing out handbills claiming the world was controlled by a Jewish conspiracy based in Moscow. The second time I was coming home from the Santa Monica chess club and he got on the bus in Westwood. I made the fatal mistake of saying hello and he went into a rage demanding to get off the bus. Just broke my heart to see how he went off the rails...

The lives of drug addicts and alcoholics revolve around using, so people in recovery have to go back and pick up what was neglected for decades. But at least their compulsion isn't encouraged and rewarded; their immaturity, callousness, and a self-centered get what you want at all costs attitude not excused as the work of staggering genius. These same traits are rewarded by the current econopathy. Shouldn't we be asking why such sick behavior is ever considered admirable?

In some ways this evokes the archetype of the hero's quest. Carl Jung said the 1st half of life is about finding a purpose in the world--skills, career, relationships, etc. I and others on Jung discussion sites who are elders, when we point out hero won't be always be a focus, are seldom understood by those in their 20s-30s, even 40s. Of course not. They don't have the experience to know, even if by intuition they recognize the search for wisdom. The 2nd half of life is interior; finding out who you really are. The chess players seem stuck in that 1st half--and not very far along, either. Similarly the libertarian anarcho-capitalist techie bros who've bought political systems and are now trying to buy the entire planet, maybe more. Self-centered obsession with wealth ranking and power perhaps because their insufficient sense of self requires constant external validation.

