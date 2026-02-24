The Chris Hedges Report

Feral Finster
2h

There is no "negotiation", any more than a cat negotiates with the mice he toys with.

Jasmine Musa
27m

The objective is to dismantle and to destroy yet another country, to bring another nation to its knees so that Corporations, Colonialist governments, and their technocrat billionnaires can continue enriching themselves... All at the expense of the dehumanized helpless masses..

