The Chris Hedges Report

The Chris Hedges Report

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Schrodinger’s Cat's avatar
Schrodinger’s Cat
11h

And the biggest suicidal folly of all: Ignoring the ever increasing Climate Catastrophe which amounts to a War Against Nature. Drill Baby Drill. Burn Baby Burn. Complete Insanity.

Reply
Share
2 replies
Paul Edwards's avatar
Paul Edwards
12h

The thing is in motion, and there is no god to help. Man, in spite of eons of self-deception, and his elaborate myths, has to face the fact that there is no deity and no help outside himself.

Man, universally, is too steeped in fairy tales to take responsibility for his own folly, and now, soon, must suffer the punishing storm always visited on all who are rash, deluded, and cruel.

Reply
Share
1 reply
85 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Chris Hedges · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture