The Chris Hedges Report

User's avatar
Shahid Buttar's avatar
Shahid Buttar
6h

Thank you for emphasizing the bipartisan aspect of the surveillance state. It is a crucial yet widely overlooked theme indicating that electoral politics cannot suffice as a solution. https://shahidbuttar.substack.com/p/fears-of-a-fascist-future-overlook

Before running for Congress against Nancy Pelosi and winning a primary in 2020–only to be silenced by a racist character assassination three months before the general election—I’d spent over a decade working at a series of nonprofits challenging both arbitrary mass surveillance (eg NSA), as well as racial & ethnic profiling embedded within the surveillance apparatus (eg ICE, FBI, etc). https://shahidbuttar.substack.com/p/closing-the-barn-doors-after-all?open=false#§corruption-hiding-in-plain-sight

In the 23 years since the Patriot Act was passed, there has never once been a transparent public debate about either the policy parameters for surveillance, its aggregate cost, accountability for recurring constitutional violations, or the vast constitutional harm reflected in the profound chilling effects that it has enabled across civil society.

One of the refrains I frequently repeated—only to be ignored by complacent Democrats ignorant of the dangers in which they made themselves complicit—was that restraints on executive power are crucial to deter and remedy abuses. The idea of the presidency falling into the hands of a maniac has never been far removed from possibility. https://shahidbuttar.substack.com/p/the-rise-of-the-fragile-tough-guy?triedRedirect=true

In fact, that precise fear was at the forefront of the founders’ minds when they wrote the Constitution. https://shahidbuttar.substack.com/p/a-constitution-in-crisis

It seems that the officials who take oaths of office to defend the Constitution generally don’t even understand it. It feels as if Congress is trapped in its own institutional idiocracy. https://shahidbuttar.substack.com/p/the-clown-show-in-congress-could

Kevin Flynn's avatar
Kevin Flynn
6h

I’ve developed a “course” that I’m turning into a film. The course that I’ve developed outlines the best way to try to avoid the dystopia we’re hurtling toward.

