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Fran's avatar
Fran
20hEdited

It's unfortunate that when speaking of what's going on in Iran it is rarely placed in context with our 21st century wars in the Middle East implemented by Bush/Cheney, Obama, and Biden as well as Trump. All these wars were done for the benefit of Israel. No doubt Iran was put on hold, and Obama implemented the Iran deal, but lets not forget that during his presidency the US destroyed Libya and brought an end to Muammar_Gaddafi's life who was sodomized by a sword. His death brought pleasure to Clinton when she said, "We came, we saw, he died." which was followed by Hillary's, ha, ha, ha, and sheer pleasure she had when hearing of his death. Of course under Obama and the CIA they tried to bring an end to the Assad regime by bolstering armed Syrian opposition forces against his regime, but all it did was to funnel weapons and funds into the hands of extremist groups, many with ties to al-Qaeda and other jihadist groups. Yes Trump further engaged Israel in it's desire to destroy Iran, really bad mistake no one else was willing to take on, and once again at Israel's bidding, but I think no one president should be singled out without referencing the totality of what we destroyed at Israel's bidding, and the hold this country has on American political thought through AIPAC which includes almost a quarter of a century of wars with little to no opposition from those we elect into office.

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Margo Lindsey
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The huge financial surplus generated by the oppressive relations of production in late capitalism are controlled by major banks, private equity, and big corporations. Hence the multi billion investments in AI, data centers, and corporate buyouts. Meanwhile the federal deficit and debt increase such that annual debt service exceeds $1 Trillion. Still the Iran war will be financed by federal borrowing. Can another Great Depression be far behind?

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