This interview is also available on podcast platforms and Rumble.

As artificial intelligence (AI) becomes more ubiquitous by the day, its alleged dangers are being increasingly discussed by the dominant players of Silicon Valley, who are beginning to call publicly for a slowdown in its implementation. The greatest risk to people is not the technology itself but the military-contracting capitalists behind it such as Sam Altman and Elon Musk, who envision a technocratic future where man and machine merge in a dystopian harmony.

Harvard historian Jill Lepore joins Chris Hedges in this episode of The Chris Hedges Report to discuss her new book, “The Rise and Fall of the Artificial State,” where she delves into the forces that shaped the beliefs of the small, but powerful, group of elites from Silicon Valley who are pushing to replace liberal democracy with automated systems that they claim would create “a world of really endless abundance and no labor, where the things that are hard in our lives would be taken care of by machinery.” Lepore looks at their connections to the technocracy movement of the early twentieth century and how their early views were shaped by science fiction and comic books.

The psychopathology of these elites, Hedges states, is that they have a “disdain for not just governance, but the very systems of life itself, that which sustains life.” Hedges and Lepore discuss Hannah Arendt’s writings on totalitarianism and automation, and the rise of the desire to escape. Lepore describes, “Silicon Valley tech moguls who really do talk quite casually about severing what are for most of us the ties that make us human - our ties to one another, our ties to the planet, our ties to our communities.”

Hedges and Lepore analyze whether the artificial state is inevitable. Lepore notes that people are becoming more aware of the risks as the explosion of data center construction reveals “the massive infrastructure behind the technology we use every day, the ways we are already supporting this tech future.” Lepore cautions that tech corporations should not be allowed, as they currently are, to operate and manage this risky technology without public oversight, and that there is still time to take action and change course.

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Chris Hedges

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Max Jones

Intro:

Margaret Flowers

Transcript:

Margaret Flowers

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Milena Soci

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Transcript

Chris Hedges:

An outgoing researcher at Anthropic announced that artificial intelligence could kill all humans by the end of the decade. His apocalyptic warning was seconded by leaders in the AI industry following incidents such as the Hugging Face Cyberattack in July, where more than 1,000 AI systems, think of them as AI brains, broke out of their containers, colluding in secret and mounting assaults on other computers in what is known as a ‘swarm’. This swarm tried to invade a real-world part of the web. It developed its own goals rather than those assigned to it. Fortunately for Open AI, the rogue activity was discovered and contained. But as AI systems swiftly advance, endowed with a cognitive ability far above that of humans, we may not be so fortunate in the future, especially as AI systems are able to improve themselves autonomously, a phenomenon known as ‘recursive self-improvement.’ In September, researchers…

You open your book by saying the book is an inquiry into what humans mean and intend in abandoning constitutional democracy, the liberal nation state, and even humanity itself for rule by automation, government by machine, and replacement by artificial intelligence. I think one of the things that I found most interesting about your book is that it’s not simply the phenomena of AI, but it’s those people who wield the instruments of AI that worry you the most. And can you talk a little bit about their vision of a world, which of course has been wedded to this incredibly powerful tool?

Jill Lepore:

Sure. It’s really not a book specifically about AI. I’m a political historian and I write a lot about the history of technology, so it’s a very long history of fantasies of rule by machine, as much as it is the account of our increasing dependence on machines, and especially our surrender to forms of automation in lieu of our participation as democratic citizens and liberal nation states.

So, the book takes a very long view of these developments, but attempts to describe the emergence of what I call the ‘artificial state’, government by machine, as something that largely came about by accident and happenstance over the course of really the 19th and 20th centuries, but that in the 21st century, there are indeed a small number of men, and they’re all men, who run huge corporations who quite purposefully I think would like to supplant liberal democratic nation states with their own rule, replacing the public sphere with a privately-owned series of platforms that they control. And that is an example of the most wholly-in-place part of the artificial state.

Chris Hedges:

Talk a little bit about their antecedents, well, I don’t know if we’re going to call them their ideological antecedents, which I found fascinating. It’s kind of grounded in science fiction and even comic books.

Jill Lepore:

Yeah, so, if you read the writings and speeches, and watch the interviews of people like Peter Thiel and Elon Musk and Marc Andreessen and Sam Altman, they talk a lot with great affection and nostalgia for their boyhood and for their boyhood reading habits, which really centered on classic science fiction, Isaac Asimov, Robert Heinlein kind of science fiction, or even earlier stuff, more pulpier stuff. They also were into comic books. They played video games. They’re kind of the Dungeons and Dragons kids that sort of meet a certain kind of a stereotype. Jeff Bezos was obsessed with Star Trek. His high school graduation speech was all about Star Trek, really.

But they have an odd vantage on that body of popular culture and literature. And I think a weirdly narrow band of science fiction is of interest to them, and then their interest in it is really pretty counterintuitive. So, historians and biographers would point to H. G. Wells as a really important socialist and anti-imperialist whose science fiction was all, you might like it, you might hate it, but it’s just pretty clearly political propaganda for socialism and anti-imperialism. It is the kind of thing these guys would read H. G. Wells’ “War of the Worlds” as a kind of manual, like an instruction manual. “Oh, we should go conquer other planets. This is cool. We should build these things.” As opposed to lessons in the social and political and economic structures that would suggest we certainly should not be building those things.

And I became really interested, especially with Musk, I did a long series of radio programs about Musk for the BBC some years back, and I was really interested in where his vision of the future came from. Musk presents himself and has, even as a very young man, as a futurist, someone with a specific, almost unique ability to see forward in time what lies ahead for the rest of us. That’s just his self-presentation. I, myself, find it extremely unpersuasive, but he is a man who as a boy was interested in world-building games and world-building stories, and he now is a world builder. But, for all of the incredible engineering achievements of the companies that he’s been part of, especially SpaceX, but also Tesla, there’s nothing about that engineering that would lead you to believe that Musk is someone whose political ideas we ought to take seriously, whose economic ideas we ought to take seriously. He’s kind of juvenile in that regard. They’re interesting ideas only insofar to me as a historian as they’re incredibly outdated and old. And that took me to the technocracy movement of the 1930s, which was really extraordinarily popular in the US and in Canada.

Early in the 1930s, before FDR was elected, it was run by an outfit called Technocracy Incorporated that had headquarters in New York, but technocrats didn’t believe in democracy. There should be no more elections. They thought society in modern industrial economies needed to be run by scientists and engineers. There would be no money, no banks, no politicians. People would have no names. They would have numbers. It would be more efficient. There would be something a little bit akin to a universal basic income, like all goods would be managed by these sovereign technocrats - the scientists and engineers. It was a bizarre movement but remember this is a time when Americans are falling prey to communism and fascism as well. And in Canada, the movement was led by a former American, a guy named Joshua Haldeman, who was a very flamboyant amateur aviator, like a stunt pilot. He’d been born in Minnesota. He lost his farm in Saskatchewan during the Depression, and he became national chairman of the technocracy movement.

The movement was considered quite dangerous and subversive. It was later outlawed in Canada. He was briefly thrown in prison. He was denied entry to the US when he wanted to come here on a US speaking tour. He left the technocracy movement after it was outlawed in Canada and became the leader of the Anti-Semitic Social Credit Party. Then, when that party became subject to political scrutiny by the Canadian government, he became enamored of the idea of moving to South Africa after it announced the policy of apartheid in 1948, and he moved his family there in 1950.

Haldeman is really important to any history of technocracy on its own right, but he’s important, I think, as a through line in how you get from technocracy and its odd vision to the manifestos that come out of Silicon Valley, not least because Joshua Haldeman was Elon Musk’s grandfather.

Chris Hedges:

You begin the book by quoting from Hannah Arendt in “The Human Condition,” and you make the point that this movement is about escape from our bodies, escape from the planet. Of course there’s this vision of creating a colony on Mars. There’s a great quote in your book. I can’t remember who said it, and somebody said, “Everyone’s going to be surprised when they get there and find out they’re all slaves to build Musk’s…” if it ever happens. But there’s this disdain for not just governance, but the very systems of life itself, that which sustains life.

Jill Lepore:

Arendt, you’ll remember, wrote “Origins of Totalitarianism,” came out in 1951. And at the end of that book, she muses on the relationship between totalitarianism and automation. You can see she’s already become really interested in this question, right? The very first general-purpose mainframe computer comes out in 1950. It’s built, the UNIVAC, for the US Census Bureau. So, she’s paying attention to automation. And what she says they have in common is that they both render humans superfluous, totalitarianism politically and automation technologically.

So, over the course of the 1950s, she’s clearly interested in this question in a lot of her writing, and it comes to a head in “The Human Condition,” which comes out in 1958, which is of course right after Sputnik, the first man-made satellite, the first artificial satellite launched by the Soviets in 1957. And she writes about having been astonished by the press coverage of Sputnik and cites a reporter having said that it “represented the first and sort of long-awaited step toward mankind’s escape from the prison of the earth.” And this occasions the reflection on Arendt’s part that whoever thought it was a prison? This is our home. What is it about the enthrallment to the artificial, to the notion of technological progress? Again, this is within a decade after Hiroshima, right, where the critique of the idea of technological change as progress is very alive among intellectuals. And so, it occasions her to think about how that came to be, how the unthinkable became thinkable, the idea that we would just abandon this planet, that we should use up its resources to escape it.

So, I was thinking a lot about those remarks of hers when I started writing this book, because you see so much of that inherited by Silicon Valley tech moguls who really do talk quite casually about severing what are for most of us the ties that make us human - our ties to one another, our ties to the planet, our ties to our communities. And I think what she considered to be newly unthinkable is now so much a part of a worldview that is largely imposed on people that it’s worth pausing a minute, trying to pay attention to the strangeness of that set of ideas.

Chris Hedges:

Well, they have the tools through AI to make that vision possible. You talk about the ideological roots of DOGE. It’s not particularly new. And this active effort at dismantling the systems of governance, what do they want to replace it with? I mean here, during the Trump administration, Thiel and Musk and others have gotten access to government data on just about everybody’s social security data, everything else. What is their vision? And then let’s little talk a little bit about the mechanisms they have to make that vision come to fruition.

Jill Lepore:

I don’t think they have a coherent vision. And it’s a small number of people who are all wildly eccentric and I think dangerously so. But you could inventory a set of ideas that they have proposed. Most of them will disavow democracy as a reasonable way for humans to live together, that that was a thing that happened in time and it’s essentially over. Even those that would give lip service to democracy are talking about something very different than constitutional democracy, representative democracy.

So, for instance, Sam Altman has talked a few times about an AI president. And this is his way of talking about democracy. And what he means by that is this would be better than a human president because an AI president would have available instantly and constantly the sort of aggregated popular opinion of Americans and could act in according to the wishes of the majority in this sort of vacillating weird, automation of the functions of representation, deliberation, participation. All these things would be gone. You would just have a machine that would instantly know what the American people want and therefore do it. And it would also be customizable and personalizable so we wouldn’t have to agree on anything. We could each get kind of different things. It’s a little bit like you get a different version of the New York Times when you open your phone than I do when I open my phone. We would have a different experience of the government.

Altman said some years ago that he was very busy reading Madison’s notes on the Constitutional Convention. I find that very hard to believe since nothing he’s ever said about democracy suggests any understanding of how our system of government works. Alex Carp, the CEO of Palantir that he founded with Peter Thiel, wrote a book a few years ago called “The Technological Republic.” It was really largely a defense of Palantir’s decision to work in a cyber war capacity with the US Department of Defense or now, War. But it really had nothing to do with the republicanism of the technological republic. It didn’t really display much interest in self-government.

I think they believe, on the whole, that decisions made by machines in lieu of human discretion will lead to a more efficient way for us all to live. Decisions would be made more accurately. They would be made more quickly. Things would happen more cheaply. And what the promise is and the technological optimism that these people put forward is like a Zuckerberg would talk about, “We’re entering a new age for humanity.” He promises to deliver a personal superintelligence for everyone. So therefore, we would all live in a world of really endless abundance and no labor, where the things that are hard in our lives would be taken care of by machinery. So, we’d have a kind of frictionless existence. I think that’s the vision. That is the artificial state. It involves the amassing of greater and greater wealth and power for them, but I don’t actually think that’s really even particularly the objective.

I think some of them really do believe in this new era of infinite prosperity and abundance and frictionless living in a way that you and I might say, “If you could prove to me that an a specially designed artificial intelligence would do a better job weighing the evidence in a criminal case and deciding guilt or innocence and then also the sentencing of someone charged with a crime than lawyers, a jury, and a sentencing judge and a judge presiding over a trial could do. The justice system would work more quickly. The decisions would be more fair.” People could attempt to prove to you and to me that this would lead to a more perfect world. I don’t know about you, Chris, but I would still say no to that. I believe it falls to us to deliberate over the fate of our fellow citizens. I really believe in the jury system, for instance. I know juries often get things wrong, and that’s unfortunate. It’s a tough thing, but I would not surrender to a machine whatever its infinite capacities and even possibly greater accuracy and fairness the human discretion over matters of the life and liberty of our fellow citizens. And yet every day we make decisions and rely on machines in ways that are a step toward that kind of an end.

Chris Hedges:

Well, we saw with these swarms that they were deceitful, they lied with these current breakouts from control.

Jill Lepore:

Yeah, I think the people who’ve been building these tools have been saying for a long time, “This is inevitable. This is going to happen.” And at the same time, they’ve been building these tools. It’s the very same people. It’s not like there’s a different group of people. Yes, there are AI safety people who are ‘decelerationists’ or who would like us to have a treaty with China, who would like us to have a pause, would like a data center moratorium. But on the whole, it’s the same people as the people who are building the tools. And that has actually led to a real credibility gap. I mean, in 2023, all these guys like Altman and the Anthropic guy signed this statement saying, “This is the biggest risk to humankind. Human extinction lies at hand.” And then they keep securing more funding to build the very devices that they say are going to destroy us.

I think it’s really only this summer that there’s been a real explosion of this in the in the public. If you’ve been following the AI stuff for years, we were always going to get to this point, but we’ve only just got here this summer. And I think part of that has been because of the data center pushback that has actually accelerated the willingness of these companies to go public with the rogue incidents that they are now releasing reports about by the day.

Chris Hedges:

Well, let’s talk about data centers. So, we should be clear by the way that these people didn’t start out like this. As you point out, people like Zuckerberg posited that Facebook would connect human beings and further democracy in the open society when of course, as you write, it’s done the opposite. But the construction of data centers, you have at one point, and I’m sure you know, the amount of water that it uses. I think you said it’s the equivalent to a town of 50,000 people, if I have that right, but it’s been a real assault on all landmark environmental legislation, the Clean Water Act, the Clean Air Act, the National Environmental Policy Act. It’s required the elimination of all of that to build these data centers. And that’s the other point. These people, when it was convenient, started out, at least rhetorically, as supporting the environmental protections and fighting climate change. And just the other issue I want you to address is while they may warn about the consequences of AI, it all gets jettisoned with the argument that we can’t allow China to get ahead of us.

Jill Lepore:

Yeah. Well, with regard to the data centers, there are all kinds of concerns about the data centers. I would say the water use thing is highly contested since the water is recycled within the plants generally, but there are vast environmental concerns there - land use concerns, there there’s noise pollution, there’s air pollution, there’s the energy grid, there’s the fact that they are on the whole using fossil fuels. And that, as you say, these companies, most of them had very stringent kind of net zero ambitions for the year 2030 that they all abandoned once Chat GPT was released and joined this race and then began seeking out fossil fuel to run the data centers to power the AI that they are building out.

I think it’s really worth scrutinizing exactly what is going on with the opposition to data centers, which is certainly most powerful here in the US, but you’re seeing it in other parts of the world as well. I mean part of it is just NIMBYism. People don’t like to have stuff built near them. Part of it is real environmental concern, especially farmers who have real concern. Part of it is they’re hideous and so there are land use and just quality of life concerns.

There’s the fact that for many people in many communities, the first thing they heard about data centers was really after they were starting to be built because their elected officials so far from representing their interests signed non-disclosure agreements with corporations. And, also, because social media has gutted local news coverage. So, there were no local newspapers reporting on the ground what was going on. So, people were surprised and felt betrayed by and continued to feel betrayed by local officials who’ve gone ahead to do these things without their knowledge.

And then I think there’s a broader way in which we ought to understand that opposition is that I think most people have a sense, maybe that they can’t even name, that they are attached to a giant, vast machine that is influencing every decision they make and most of the things they do over the course of their day. That, you don’t talk to your sister anymore because you had a fight over Facebook and your kid has become really weird because they’re on Instagram all the time and super upset about what’s going on. And there’s like cyberbullying or your workplace is asking you to give a report every day on how you used AI that day. That you can’t go run to the bathroom without having to take out your phone. And yet somehow like this vast machine is the size of an index card and it fits in your pocket. And how could it be so vast?

But I think that the thing with the data centers is they actually render visible what has been invisible to people, which is the scale, really the hyperscale, of the infrastructure that is required for you to have the apps on your phone that you have. And how terrifying it is to know what that actually looks like, the space it takes up in the world, the resources it draws from your own community. Your community might be seeking to build affordable housing or housing of any kind. Your community might be wishing to do all kinds of things, but giving over acres and acres and acres and acres of land to a hideous plant that isn’t actually making anything except for your addiction to the tools that it is providing, the resources for it has been, I think, shocking for people. I think it’s the shock of the materiality of what has really again been kind of hard to like actually put your finger on aside from on your touch screen.

Chris Hedges:

You write about the fact that throughout most of history, democracy or open societies have been the exception, not the rule. I think you make the argument that this is probably the end of the era of liberal democracy, and in large part, that is because it has been subsumed by the technocracy. What are they building? What is society going to look like?

Jill Lepore:

Well, I don’t think it’s inevitable. So, I’m not going to give a prediction of what society will look like. I think that’s up to us still. And I think the aura of inevitability is just something people have kind of surrendered to and I think it’s just PR that comes out of these companies. It’s the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence and the founding of the United States this year. It’s also the anniversary of the very first written constitutions in the United States, the states. New Hampshire wrote its first in January of 1776. My last book, “We the People,” was a history of the US Constitution. I’m an American political historian. And I thought a lot, when I was working on this book, about the first Federalist paper written by Alexander Hamilton - I mean, in a way the Federalist Papers have something, at the rhetorical level, in common with Silicon Valley Manifestos. They’re just so grand and ambitious. You’re just a bunch of colonies, like former colonies on the coast of the Atlantic, kind of the middle of nowhere. But Hamilton says it has been the case for all of human history that the fates of people who have ever lived have been determined by tyrants, by accident and force, by plagues and earthquakes, and by the exercise of arbitrary power, whoever has the greatest force, the biggest army. And Hamilton says, “It has fallen to this country, the United States, at this moment in the history of humankind, to decide the important question whether it is possible for humans to rule themselves by reason and choice, by reflection and choice instead of accident and force. And that’s the decision that falls to you whether or not to ratify this constitution.”

And I think it turns out he was largely right. It had been the case through all of human history that people had never consented to their own forms of government. There are greater and lesser kinds of societies, ones with different kinds of possibility for human happiness and liberty, but there was nothing under the sun like the notion of self-government that was established by the United States at the end of the 18th century. And it does seem to me in a very precarious state. I mean you’re the last person I need to tell that democracy is under threat and has been for a number of years. And we’ve seen all kinds of evidence of democratic backsliding really for the last quarter century in the United States and in many other parts of the world.

My claim here is that the inability of the US Congress, which bears a special burden for regulating technologies that have almost all come out of the United States, it has utterly abdicated its obligation to represent the interests of the people. Beginning with a failure to regulate the internet and kind of yielding to the argument of Newt Gingrich and other libertarians in 1995 and 1996 over the Telecommunications Act, that Congress has just simply said, “We accept kind of Milton Friedman’s argument that regulation would stifle innovation and growth. And therefore, build whatever you want to build, and we’ll just see what happens. We don’t understand it.” So, it gets us down to a point here, in 2026, where Congress is just going out of session and where the last discussion was, “Should we just stay in session so that we could pass an AI kill switch bill so that someone would be able to unplug this vast machine if it’s about to render us all extinct.” Like, that’s a long distance to come from saying in 1995, “Yeah, okay, the internet, whatever, it’s totally lawless. We don’t have any jurisdiction over it. You guys in Silicon Valley know what you’re doing. We trust you.”

Chris Hedges:

Well, Silicon Valley’s now calling for regulations, which they had essentially stymied up until now. Why?

Jill Lepore:

Silicon Valley, its call for regulation is a little bit hard to take as truly sincere. Again, like it varies very much from person to person and company to company. But the position of Silicon Valley has been the position - it was the same position taken by boosters of the internet, by boosters of social media, and now by boosters of AI. “Let us do what we want to do, and we will figure out ways to monitor our own devices.” So, remember when Facebook after the 2016 kind of post-Brexit, post-Trump election accusations involving Cambridge Analytica, Facebook established its own Supreme Court, like taking on the trappings of a nation state and its own body of law.

Anthropic, last year, released a constitution for Claude that had really - I wrote an article for the New Yorker about this called, “We the Robots.” It really had nothing to do with constitutions or constitutionalism. The word was an utter misnomer. And I think it was insincerely meant. I think that the people who were working on that constitution were really concerned about Claude and wanted to establish a firm set of rules. They were really interested in thinking about rules, but it has nothing to do with a constitution, which is written by the people, for the people, ratified by the people, and amendable by the people. Like you can’t just take the word and the idea of constitutionalism and slap it on your chatbot. Like think about open AI with Altman’s vision of an AI president.

So, I think you can see in the absence of congressional action, how far these corporations, which in our era have more power than corporations have had in any era of American history, more economic power and far more political power. They are themselves, across many industries, just unhinged. So, when they talk about what we might say in civil society as the rule of law, they use the terms safety and alignment, that they can align their models with human values, that they can teach these models to not consider humans to be disposable or dispensable and that they haven’t really done that work. I mean, the call right now that they’re making to some degree, to pause the development of new models while they conduct research on alignment, so they call this the pacing problem, right? That the models themselves are getting better faster than the alignment work can be done. And this is the loss of control scenario that they will talk about is because of the failure of alignment.

We didn’t wait around for the people who invented human cloning to decide that it wasn’t a good idea, or for the people who invented chemical warfare to decide that chemical weapons were a bad idea or for people that did unauthorized experiments on humans to devise their own bioethics. When shocking atrocities were revealed, there was a public outcry. And work was done to ban certain things, like chemical weapons, like cloning, like experimentation on humans without their consent. I really thought, and this is I’m sure naive of me, that that moment was going to come for these tech companies in 2016, after the Brexit and Trump revelations because I thought those Facebook revelations were really extraordinary. And now we’re looking at what Meta, Facebook’s new name, the sort of successor head company, is looking at is the damage it’s done to human communities, to childhood, to adolescence, with these liability lawsuits, which they’re not unwelcome, but they don’t get at the much larger social, economic and political consequences.

Chris Hedges:

How concerned do you think Silicon Valley is about these apocalyptic warnings and how serious are those warnings? Do you take them seriously?

Jill Lepore:

I think they are very concerned. I think that is genuine on the part of many people. I think the closer they get to witnessing something that looks like the worst-case scenario, the more seriously they take them. I’m not so cynical as to say it entirely serves their interests to stir up public concern because it presents them also as the only people that can stop what they have started. I would be more persuaded if I saw these CEOs more actively sitting down with representatives in Congress, with people interested in thinking about treaty making with China. I think issuing a lot of statements online is the kind of expression of “we have the future of humanity in our hands” rhetoric that is a huge part of the problem to begin with.

Chris Hedges:

There’s a story by Stefan Zweig about a chess champion, and everyone thinks he’s a genius because he’s a genius at chess, but of course in everything else in life he’s an idiot. I kind of felt that way when you were writing about Altman and Musk and all these other figures. So, they haven’t studied ethics. They don’t know history. I mean, they appear utterly severed from the humanities so that while they can create these kind of frightening, almost doomsday technological systems, but in many ways they can’t think. I mean I saw that as a kind of subtext of your book.

Jill Lepore:

I think they’ve really disavowed any humanistic way of approaching the world. I mean the gospel of disruptive innovation that animated them all beginning in the middle of the 1990s when Clayton Christensen first published “The Innovators Dilemma” was that gospel included the abdication of any obligation to study the past, right? Like the way to build a new and great thing was to never look back. Never look at what’s already been done, because it will just hinder you, it’ll dwarf your imagination, it will trap you in the conventional. And so, it wasn’t just like these don’t happen to be people that were interested in history. They disavowed the wisdom of the past, or the idea that any wisdom could be gained by studying the past. They also, I mean, there’s a lot of things going on in higher education that are unrelated to this, but Peter Thiel famously offered scholarships to people who would drop out of college. Like he really wanted to undermine the idea that you needed a college education. And of course, a lot of these, Thiel himself is not among them. He completed his law degree. He’s a very learned person in many ways. But again, it varies from person to person, but I think there is a real disavowal of the possibility that anything could be learned from books that can’t just be fed into a machine and have a book read by a machine and tell you what was in it that you might need to know. It’s kind of ironic that these companies have been so busy eating up the world’s books because these companies are not really run by people who are fundamentally interested in the world’s knowledge. There are those people. I mean, think about someone like Brewster Kahle, who founded the Internet Archive in 1996 as a library, right, trying to find a way to archive everything on the internet before it disappeared. I mean, this incredible project, or Jimmy Wales and Wikipedia. There are plenty of people that have done really interesting work trying to use these digital tools to think really profoundly about what can be done to preserve the sum total of human knowledge in order that we can advance from it.

I, myself, find artificial intelligence unbelievably fascinating and interesting, endlessly interesting, as a kind of form of a new guide to human knowledge, a way to advance human knowledge. That’s not what the rollout has been about, right? The rollout is, “You can use it to decide what to make for dinner or what to name your new puppy or if you’re lonely one night and you just kind of have someone to talk to it who doesn’t ever question you.” This is not what these incredible tools in my mind should be for. Like I’m thrilled to find out what artificial intelligence can help us learn about undersea life, about the vastness of space, about the workings of our bodies and the universe. The idea that we need a personal superintelligence so that Mark Zuckerberg can have more money and so that we can never be untethered to a machine that will always tell us what to think. This is what is bananas to me.

Chris Hedges:

Well, technology is neutral. It depends on how it’s used and employed, but this idea that you don’t look to the past is what Hannah Arendt called ‘rootlessness’, which she singled out as perpetuating perhaps the worst forms of evil.

Jill Lepore:

Yeah, and I think it’s worth remembering the kinds of rootless lives that these people lead. It’s somewhat unimaginable to me. Mark Zuckerberg’s latest manifesto was about how great it will be when we all have our personal superintelligence. One of his examples, and I think he’s trying to come across as a human, and one of his examples was it’ll be so great because I like to bake with one of my daughters on the weekends and we’ll be able to have our AI agent pick out a recipe and do all the shopping and then we’ll just be ready to bake in the kitchen. And I don’t know, like what, going shopping and picking out the recipe yourself isn’t part of how you’d spend time with your kid? Like going to the grocery stores, I don’t know, it’s like every kid’s favorite thing to do with their parent. It’s just like a weird thing to like, “Let’s have a machine do that for us.” I’m the person that doesn’t want to go to the self-checkout line because I’d rather gab with the person who’s the cashier. So, these people lead a very different kind of life. But the problem is they want us to all live the way they do and pay them for the privilege of doing that.

Chris Hedges:

Well, they want to shut us out. I mean, they want to shut down our voice. They want to shut down our agency. I think you make that very clear. They take this absolute lunatic, Curtis Yarvin, seriously.

I just want to close by asking you, in the book you write in a thought experiment that became known as the ‘Paperclip Maximizer,’ essentially a science fiction story. Bostrom imagined a future in which a human instructs a machine to maximize the production of paperclips. But the machine, merely obeying orders, kills all humans because the machine could produce more paper clips without any humans around. Also, their bodies could be harvested for minerals. You draw a lot on these science fiction stories because although, as you correctly pointed out, they utterly misread them and misinterpret the text. But we are now on the cusp of watching these swarms, these AI models, go rogue and Congress just took out a seven week - was it a seven week – hiatus.

Jill Lepore:

Yes, until after the election.

Chris Hedges:

So how dangerous is this moment?

Jill Lepore:

So, yeah, the Paperclip Maximizer reads like a science fiction story, but it’s actually a work of philosophy by the philosopher Nick Bostrom, who’s hugely influential and has been, for decades, in Silicon Valley. He writes about it in philosophy articles and then in his, I think, 2014 book, “Superintelligence”, really the foundational text for what the superintelligence will do when it gets power.

My favorite response to that is, and it’s been much invoked of late because of the Hugging Face incident, which looks like a paperclip maximizer story, is Ted Chiang, the science fiction writer, who I think is just brilliant. He wrote a piece sort of asking the question, “Why should that be? If we were to build a whole new species that was smarter than we are and more powerful than we are, why should we assume that it would also be so stupid as to relentlessly and without a view to consequences render another species entirely extinct?” And his answer to that question is, well, that is because that is actually what corporations have done in the past. That’s why we have no great ox. That’s why species that are extinct are in fact extinct. So, the sort of the without pity, without remorse, relentlessly, with single-minded determination, without regard to consequences, we will extract the resources that we need to build the thing that we want to build, that that’s where their worldview comes. And Chiang’s view was a fairly reassuring one. There’s actually no reason to believe that a superintelligence would behave that way. Just because that’s how we have behaved to the animal world does not mean that’s how a superintelligence would behave toward us. What is different today from 2014, when Bostrom wrote that, or even a few years ago when Ted Chiang wrote his response to it, is that we are actually much closer to that scenario. So, sadly we may find out the answer to the question of what will happen.

Chris Hedges:

Great. Thanks, Jill. And I want to thank Melena and Max who produced the show. You can find me at ChrisHedges.substack.com.

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