The Chris Hedges Report

The Chris Hedges Report

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Thom Stitt's avatar
Thom Stitt
Oct 8

Disappointed that the mention of Bostrom as a brilliant leading thinker in this field didn’t include the rather heavy caveat that he has been on record saying some extremely racist things and had a key part in creating the apocalyptic longtermist affective altruism movement. He is one of the reasons this tech cult is so polluted.

( https://www.theguardian.com/technology/2024/apr/28/nick-bostrom-controversial-future-of-humanity-institute-closure-longtermism-affective-altruism )

AI is perfectly dangerous enough without the extra hype about how close we are to getting turned into paper clips by these tech cultist overlords. I think that only feeds their power story.

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Adriana's avatar
Adriana
Oct 8

I am in a depressing mode so maybe the human race deserves to go.

Nothing rings more true than Mark Zuckerberg trying to make himself look more human. Well, he is failing

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