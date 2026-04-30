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W.F.Miloglav's avatar
W.F.Miloglav
3d

The real "Axis of Evil" consists of Israel and the USA.

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Adriana's avatar
Adriana
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It is frustrating to see what is happening in the world and nobody - no government - does anything. Israel can get away with whatever they want to do and every other state just bows to the zionist terrorists.

They disrespect every international law, every norm, every human right, every human. Other countries look, shake their heads, move on.

Last night they intercepted the Global Sumud Flotilla near Greece, likely with Greece looking the other way (that's roughly the distance between NY and Detroit), boarded some vessels with civilians, pointing guns at them, disabled the communication system, and the boats are not moving so the civilians are likely stranded in the middle on the Mediterranean sea in disabled boats. They issue threats of violence citing their "lawful blockade of Gaza". they said that without a drop of irony

The world will not survive until zionism ends. For zionism to end, the empire needs to fall. I hope this happens soon even if I will suffer, people I love will suffer. Too many people suffer already and I live in relative comfort so I am 100% ok with sharing the pain with fellow humans. My life is not more valuable than anyone's in the planet.

And a suggestion to Chris Hedges, if a producer is reading this: a while ago I heard someone saying that China could have a big impact on Gaza if they just decided to stop importing everything to Israel. We know China prefers to not intervene but with Iran and the oil China needs on some level of jeopardy, maybe there is a possibility of this happening? Maybe someone can go in the show to talk about this?

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