The Chris Hedges Report

The Chris Hedges Report

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Steve Woodward's avatar
Steve Woodward
12h

Thank you so much for this interview, Professor Hedges.

The resistance grows more sophisticated, and we need to grow more organized, as we go along. Heaven knows that the forces of fascism and oppression are organized, and they have billions of dollars. But there's billions of us, and that beats billions of dollars every time.

Cheers, all.

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Feral Finster's avatar
Feral Finster
15h

The reason is simple. The uk political class has no priority whatsoever, other than getting Americans to fight Russia for them. Again.

For their part, the Americans sure are touchy when it comes to Israel. So the uk wants to show who is the most loyalest little bitch.

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