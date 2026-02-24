The Chris Hedges Report

The Chris Hedges Report

Debsisdead
6h

It is very disappointing to see Walt offered little more than the latest shock horror democrat party cliches about orangeman or d trump.

There was no constructive analysis of amerika's political establishment and even less attempt at analysing their relationship to the other nations on this old rock. With no analysis there is no way to develop viable antidotes to these issues.

Amerika cannot repair any of its current problems by merely ticking the box marked 'Dims' on a ballot or pulling their handle on a machine.

The issues are much deeper than any of the greedheads in congress would dare to go. You know that the famed Ratchet Effect® guarantees that all the inroads this administration wrought upon the people will remain in place if the Dims win power. That is what happened every time in the past. Never-ending wars and laws such as the Patriot Act stand as testament to that reality.

For example the Dims wouldn't dare cut the ICE budget because all those corporations currently holding huge contracts with ICE will make sure there is no cut.

Amerikans must resist on every front if they wish the restoration of any of the rights they once had but have now lost. You know this.

Fran
5hEdited

I never voted for Trump, but during his first four years in office no new middle eastern wars, which were on the agenda of Bush/Cheney and Obama. Iran was kept on the back burner and no doubt because they perceived that things could go awry if they implemented a war. These wars, were basically fought for Israel and each was identified in Netanyahu's 1995 book, Fighting Terrorism, as terrorist states who presented a real danger. Now didn't we do his bidding, and hopefully Trump will not make Netanyahu's dream become a reality by attacking Iran. Don't know. Trump did want to get along with Russia, but unacceptable to the democratic party especially the democrats who had different plans even before Trump came into office, like a coup in Ukraine in 2014 under Obama that supported neo-Nazi's to overthrow a pro-Russian government, and whose ultimate plan was to use Ukraine to bring Russia to an end, that is use Ukrainian lives for implementing that agenda. It was the Biden administration filled with neocons that were only to glad to provide Israel with weapons to implement it's genocide and did nothing to bring it's barbaric plan to a halt. Yes, Trump's behavior sucks, but why didn't I ever hear heavy duty criticism imposed on the others who were running the show, and if we had, maybe we wouldn't even be talking about Trump.

P.S. Before Trump built a wall, Biden would rant that he would build the biggest wall ever, no talk about that, or much talk about the deporter and chief, Obama, who removed over 2 million and some say three million illegals.

