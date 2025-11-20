The Chris Hedges Report

Sera
10hEdited

Now that Silicon Valley is a full fledged partner in tyranny, the only way to fight it is to use their tools to combat them. Software, algorithms, cameras and microphones have no loyalties and no masters. Nor do words.

I believe there are enough people in America willing to defeat this attempt at full control. I don’t believe there are very many in Israel. That’s a crucial difference, and it makes Israel the enemy of the people, and the enemy of freedom—freedom that millions died for in the last Holocaust, and is now twisting back on itself.

Zionism is not the result of Naziism. Zionism came first, and now they have merged.

The very first challenge is to take back the power of words:

Zionism = Antisemitism. We can hash out the details later.

Ana Tuli
11h

Oh how the brutal technological and tactical chickens that empire exports elsewhere do come home to roost.

I remember a recorded speech Chris Hedges made in 2013 to explain the military history of the boomerang effect of tyranny. It had such a seismic effect on me that I transcribed the speech word for word, added notes (hopefully accurately) and filed it:

"What happens with dying empires—Thucydides [Greek commander circa 400 BC, author of History of the Peloponnesian War] wrote about this— is that the techniques of control, which are always about coercion—the only language most people speak in the outer reaches of empire is the language of force—as the impirium is hollowed out, these techniques migrate back into heart of the empirium, which is exactly what is happening. So you have the mercenaries working in Iraq and Afghanistan [Blackwater, DynCorp, Intercon, American Security Group, Blackhawk, Wackenhut and Israel’s Instinctive Shooting International, etc.] suddenly appearing in New Orleans after Katrina…"

© 2025 Chris Hedges
