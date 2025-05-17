The Chris Hedges Report

Schrodinger's Cat
1d

Homocide and Suicide apparently will likely be the evolutionary end of humanity. The genocide in Gaza is the harbinger of things to come for the rest of us. Ignoring the ongoing exponential climate catastrophe is as suicidal as it comes. Too bad we will likely take most flora and fauna along for the ride. Some of us tried to live a life of kindness and compassion and balance with nature, but to what end I ask myself daily now. Regardless, I will hold onto those values until my last dying breath.

Steve Woodward
1d

Thank you, Mr. Hedges. As always, I'm deeply grateful for your work.

I don't agree with you on this one, though. To say that no one is immune from descending into barbarity doesn't ring true. I think that the vast majority of people on this Earth are kind, decent, and just want to be left alone to raise kids and vegetables in peace. But we have a system, unbridled capitalism, which elevates the most vile and predatory among us to positions of the greatest power. a system which allows the worst of us to flourish.

It's not the only system.

