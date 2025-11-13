The Chris Hedges Report

Feral Finster
1. The rulers of those member states all know full well what they are doing. However, they crave American carrot and they fear American stick.

2. Israel and its American thug would not hesitate a moment to do the same to you, whoever you are.

The reactions of the governments of the US, Europe and the UK to the Gaza genocide are deeply troubling. They reveal a deep level of racism that some of us thought we had left behind. Instead, we seem to be moving in the opposite direction. The same troubling behavior surfaces when we talk about the impacts of climate change. It has been caused by the developed, Western world, but the leaders of that world seem quite indifferent to the impacts of climate change on the non-white world. This is another form of racism.

