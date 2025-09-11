The Chris Hedges Report

The Chris Hedges Report

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
tim's avatar
tim
1m

Thank you for this.

Please explain the difference between Palestinian martyrs, as example, compared to your points presented here.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Chris Hedges
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture