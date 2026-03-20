The Madness of The Donald (MOATS w/ George Galloway)
Trump, who is not very bright, has fallen into a very deadly trap, says Chris Hedges. The Israelis tricked him into the war on Iran that they've been lobbying for over three decades.
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Chris, on Palestine you say you support an independent state as a member of the UN, but you also say Hamas must be disarmed.
How many other nations are denied the right to have a defence force and how many need one more than Palestine? Their neighbours are a bunch of heavily armed, nuclear armed psychopathic religious fanatics, who have vowed for 40 years to totally destroy Palestine and to slaughter every Palestinian.
I don't see Hamas as a non-state actor, Hamas is part of the legally, democratically elected Govt. in Gaza. If any nation on earth needs to be disarmed, that would be Israel.
Ever since the anti-war movement got underway at the beginning of this 21st century there were no questions in my mind who was behind the agenda to destroy Iran. It started off with Netanyahu pushing the idea of Iraq pursuing weapons of mass destruction, and Biden pushed it on the democrats and war-monger Cheney who elected himself into office made it happen. Interesting no one referenced Obama's role in implementing Israel's wars, Timber Sycamore which was an attack on Syria, and the attack on Libya happened during his administration. Iran was always on Netanyahu's hitlist and if you listened to him way back then it was number 1 on his hitlist. I'm happy Obama made that not happen, but of course Netanyahu tried his best to kill Obama's Iran Nuclear Deal. It went bye, bye under Trump. I think many administrations should be held accountable since this attack on Iran has been a long time in the making, and AIPAC has been around for a long time to sell it. I know Charlie Kirk was against this war and I wonder if it's the reason he is no longer with us.
Here's a statement made by Joe Kent on Kirk's position on a war with Iran.
"Kent noted that when he said hi to Kirk, the Turning Point USA co-founder “looked me in the eye, and he said very loudly … Joe, stop us from getting into a war with Iran.”
“So when one of President Trump’s closest advisers who is vocally advocating for us to not go to war with Iran and at least rethink our relationship with Israel, and he’s suddenly publicly assassinated and we’re not allowed to ask questions, it’s a data point,” he continued. “A data point we need to look into.”
https://youtube.com/shorts/K7ybpQZHNdc?si=Y3m5qU5Gog15UrgE