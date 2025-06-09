The Chris Hedges Report

The Chris Hedges Report

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jodi Yaccino's avatar
Jodi Yaccino
3h

I am so ashamed of this country. I will never forget this atrocity. I will never be the same.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
10 replies
David DeChant's avatar
David DeChant
3h

What was done to them in World War II is now being done by them. Pernicious Madness. 😱

Wage Peace

David - Marine Vietnam Combat Veteran for Peace 🥳

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
42 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Chris Hedges
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture