The Chris Hedges Report

The Chris Hedges Report

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Schrodinger’s Cat's avatar
Schrodinger’s Cat
10hEdited

As someone who has always had a penchant for dark humor and satire, I’ve come to the point that nothing is funny any longer (I am now 71 years old and have watched the ongoing slide all those years). The so-called human race has evolved into a species hell bent on destruction and dare I say it: EVIL. That is not to say there are some who might understand and live the values of what Jesus and Buddha and others tried to share, but they are a very small minority. The USA was founded on genocide and slavery and nothing has changed since then, witness the ongoing support for genocide in Gaza for example. To say nothing about the ongoing war against the very environment upon which all life requires. Humanity is like Wile E. Coyote who has run off the cliff chasing the Road Runner. Enjoy whatever remaining days we have left as there is no going back, and what was back there would only lead to where we are now yet again. Stupidity and Insanity and Greed rule now from corporations to governments, which truly are one and the same.

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Selina Sweet's avatar
Selina Sweet
9h

I become sad and angry at people liberal politically who with raised eyebrow object to Trump’s unfreezing Iranian monies as though that’s going too far in capitulating. Holy mackerel! We are to blame for bombing Iran and it is Iranian money! Not ours nor ours to freeze!

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