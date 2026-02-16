The Chris Hedges Report

Ian Ogard
31m

The American regime is leading the world into an age where the law of the jungle is paramount, above the rule of law. Francesca Albanese is a heroine for humanity. My heart and my thoughts are with her.

Terrance Ó Domhnaill
29m

It's already here. If Trump is allowed to wage war on Iran without congressional approval, that will be the last straw for the middle east and the western world at large. Once middle eastern oil prices shoot up rippling across the world, the U.S. and Europe will hasten their demise. The unrest from the people as they witness the military dead come home will likely bring down the Trump regime, and maybe even a goodly portion of the EU leadership. Starmer is rumored to already be on his way out. Macron is on life support. Von Der Lyon is hugely unpopular as is Mertz with the younger voters.

I hope the U.N. can offer Ms. Albanese some protection from all of this but that institution looks to also be on it's way to irrelevance now too. Especially since Trump has stopped the U.S from paying its dues. I think a new world order is ushering in and the United States will no longer be the king of the hill anymore.

