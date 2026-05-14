The Chris Hedges Report

The Chris Hedges Report

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Nancy's avatar
Nancy
12hEdited

Because the conversation between Ramzy Baroud and Hedges began with a discussion of the murder of Mr. Baroud’s sister, who, among other things was a physician,

and Baroud’s statement about how physicians have been targeted by Israel, I wanted to share the following information about the imminent and ongoing activities of the global organization, Doctors Against Genocide. They are currently seeking the release by Israel of 18 Palestinian physicians, together with other health care workers who are being held without charge in Israel detention facilities. Tomorrow morning, they are delivering a petition to the AMA in Washington, DC demanding the release of Dr. Hussam Abu Sayif, whose deteriorating health has been the subject of many news reports. From the AMA, they will head to Capitol Hill to protest the Gaza genocide and will divide into groups to meet with and lobby individual members of Congress to end support for the Gaza genocide. As noted, their activities are ongoing. We can support them, either financially or in the flesh, or both. They can be contacted at leadership@doctors againstgenocide.org. (The algorithms keep breaking up the link, but it works if you type it without spaces).

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Mike's avatar
Mike
13h

I did not have the strength to take in all the horrors that Prof. Baroud's interview recounts.

Palestinians deserve justice, now!

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