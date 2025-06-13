The Chris Hedges Report

The Chris Hedges Report

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Fawad Ali's avatar
Fawad Ali
35m

Why are military interventions in the Middle East (Iraq, Syria, Libya, Afghanistan etc) always viewed from the lens of western humiliation and the cost to western tax payers.

In between that is death and destruction. Millions upon millions of Iraqis, Afghanis, Syrians, Libyans bombed, blown up, burned, buried. Then millions more form starvation, poisoning and sickness; men, women and children.

Countries destroyed, societies unraveled. Chaos ensue and countries devolve into civil war.

THAT is the real cost. That is always the plan. The west came, destroyed and destabilized the Middle East and now labels it unstable. Spreading chaos is the policy. A stable country without wars will prosper but that cannot be allowed. That is not for brown and black people. Just look at China. Imagine if there was no US or Israel in the Middle East, it would be competing with Europe. But that is not acceptable.

So here we are. The last resort. Fight. Fight for your independence, fight for your survival, fight for your future generations.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Feral Finster's avatar
Feral Finster
1h

If the United States has learned nothing else since 2003, it has learned that nation-building is difficult, expensive, and leads to political fallout. See, Iraq as Exhibit A.

Turning another country into a failed state by attacking it and breaking stuff is cheap, easy and gets the desired results. See, Libya and Syria.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Chris Hedges
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture