The Chris Hedges Report

The Chris Hedges Report

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Deborah Andrew's avatar
Deborah Andrew
15h

Chris, thank you for going to Delaney Hall and being among the protestors and witnesses. As we learn about watch and witness the extraordinary levels of cruelty, horrific and inhumane atrocities committed by ICE, our police, our military, the IDF - I ask myself: What in our culture, in the Israeli culture is present and has made it possible for so many among us to be capable of these horrors? I am reminded of the "Lynching Postcards" displayed in a gallery in Manhattan some years ago when I lived there. One (likely more than one): a post card with a photo of a lynching being watched - in approval and support - by whole families: fathers, mothers, children. When and how do we lose our empathy for others? Clearly this is enculturation at its worst. I find it frightening - along with much else we are witnessing.

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David Elliott's avatar
David Elliott
15hEdited

Not content with colonizing the Middle East Israel is now effectively colonizing the US. ICE is the most obvious example of this colonisation with its arrogance, brutality and unaccountability.

Coming to a neighborhood near you soon.

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