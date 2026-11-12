The Chris Hedges Report

The Chris Hedges Report

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Rena Mlodecki's avatar
Rena Mlodecki
4h

The cards are stacked. Fight back.

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Feral Finster's avatar
Feral Finster
3h

The current plan is to pass the military budget in the recess, thus furnishing the new Congress political cover. "Sorry, fhe monies were already appropraited! Nothing we can do!"

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