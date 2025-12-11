The Chris Hedges Report

The Chris Hedges Report

Linda Snider
4h

Chris. Thank you for bringing these 2 amazing young men to speak for Palestine and all Palestinians in our world. I still hope, even though I’m an

elderly woman, that I’ll live

to see a free Palestine and the end of the Netanyahu regime.

Linda Snider

Rafi Simonton
3hEdited

Look up the origin and history of the term "Semitic." Begins as a description of the descendants of the biblical Shem (light brown) in contrast to the descendants of Ham (black.) Next used as a scholarly classification for the peoples of the Levant and Mesopotamia--Arabs, Israelites, Phoenicians, Assyrians, Babylonians--plus their languages.

Of course the elite Ivy League academics of the early 20th C. did not consider any of 'those people' to be white. Only after WWII did Euro and Euro-American (Ashkenazi) Jews become white. (Chris has written about how this benefits Netanyahu's Israel.) Relatively recently, "Semitic" had its broader definition excised; it came to mean only people of Jewish faith and/or Hebraic origins.

Ironic that a term inclusive for the wrong reasons became exclusive for all too similar wrong reasons.

