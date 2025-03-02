The Deep State and Trump — Full Interview w/ Jimmy Dore
I went on The Jimmy Dore Show this week to discuss some of my latest columns on the second Trump administration, and to respond to some takes on Trump's dismantling of the deep state from journalists.
I hate both parties, we need to stop bickering with each other and fight the real enemies! Don’t you feel how manipulative the whole thing is? Don’t play into their hands. Wise up! Neither party gives a shit about you. It’s time to make America great for the first time ever in its miserable existence. Workers Strike Back is our best hope. This is a class war.
I've moved beyond partisan politics (it's a game) and believe we are moving toward Technocracy. Look at the current players, Musk, Thiel, Altman, etc. I see Trump as a tool of the Deep State. I no longer believe in Global Warming (but do believe in geoengineering) The Rockefellers have long promoted "sustainability" (think 15-minute cities). Technocrats believe they are more capable of running the world than the govt. Technocracy is an economic system run by scientists and social engineers. There are many talking about this, Patrick Wood (technocracy.news) is one of the premier ones with historical knowledge (Musk's grandfather was one of the original Technocrats back in the 30s). See also Catherine Austin Fitts, Solari Report. Worth checking into as we move towards total digital control.