User's avatar
forceOfHabit's avatar
forceOfHabit
16h

It seems so simple, so blindingly obvious: "Never Again" can't just mean "Never again for Jews."

Ingamarie's avatar
Ingamarie
13h

So, if I follow this Raz Segal's theory, and the endlessly qualification language isn't easy to decipher.......a nation state project that made the Holocaust a one time horror is now wearing thin because it is becoming obvious that the Nakba and its culmination in the current genocide is showing us that 1. the Holocaust wasn't a unique event but can be a reoccurring one, wherever a nation state sets up its exclusionary systems and 2. that the genocide in Gaza is showing the world what could happen to any sub set of the human population if they get in the way of an expanding national state project.

Yes. Racial purity is a bogus concept. Yes. Cultural superiority is a Swiss cheese phenomena also and Yes. Hatred of the other is framed so as to justify that other's removal from life, liberty and the possibility of a future.

What stops me in my old woman's intellectual tracks though......is how complex we tend to make something very simple. The west is an imperial colonial project. Everyone living in North and South America is either a descendant of racist genocidal belief systems........or we're a minority that survived inspite of all the settlers could do to eradicate our blood lines.

Which is why we're so passive in the face of a genocidal crime against all humanity, playing itself out in plain view from a concentrated part of the earth where an unbelievable people have persevered for over 80 years..........and are continuing to do so inspite of everything Israel.....AND LET'S BE HONEST FOR A FEW SECONDS....and the complicit western powers, can throw at them.

Shame on the lot of us. If I hear one more simpleton of good heart blame Hamas for the situation we're all watching on prime time I might be tempted to take up arms myself.

Calling the oppressed and disempowered people terrorists..........and the actual armed to the teeth terrorists defenders of their exclusive 'right to exist' is disgusting. I'm losing my faith in the human intellect......so easy is it for so many to fall into spouting double standard none sensical garbage.

I didn't finish reading the entire interview....the language was too entangled in many places. But Yes. There's more than one way to eradicate a people......all genocides are holocausts.

The intelligent human should be against all of them..because its true. IF ISRAEL CAN DO THIS IN GAZA, TRUMP CAN DO THIS IN......................(you fill in the blank).

And spare my your Putin phobias.......Russia isn't the threat to world peace. America won that contest decades ago.

