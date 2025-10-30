The Chris Hedges Report

The Chris Hedges Report

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Schrodinger’s Cat's avatar
Schrodinger’s Cat
6m

So-called “civilized” societies and their inhabitants are basically nothing but a cancer run wild on the earth as they have commodified everything now. I make exceptions for indigenous cultures that still manage to hold on to some semblance of living in balance with nature. The creation of “artificial wealth” and the ability to accumulate it by humans was the final straw in human’s evolution towards something good. Ever since then humans have been hell bent on their own extinction along with most flora and fauna. Waging wars is one of the most profitable means of accumulation that artificial wealth in this day and age. And the ongoing exponential climate collapse is going to kill us all and likely sooner than later. Enjoy what remaining days we have and be kind to others as best you can.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
RANDALL BLANCHARD's avatar
RANDALL BLANCHARD
18m

How come THIRST, isn’t a problem, for Gazans ?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Chris Hedges
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture