Nancy
2d

Without addressing Buckley v. United, the first Supreme Court case to equate money with speech, overturning Citizens United would not end legalized bribery in our elections. Citizens United involves PAC money. Buckley would continue to allow billionaires to buy election. That is as big a problem as corporate PACs now. Think, as just one example, Elon Musk’s multiple billions of dollars donated to Trump’s election campaign. Chris describes Citizens United’s “money as speech” trope as “bizarre.” It’s no more bizarre now than it was when it originated in Buckley. Buckley. These films may be valuable in shedding light on the Ohio matter, but discussing Citizens United without addressing Buckley is like chopping off a limb of the octopus. The subject warrants more careful research than it has been given in this interview or by most of our politicians and media.

PamelaDrew
2d

Alex Gibney totally roached Julian Assange in We Steal Secrets smear job against WikiLeaks.

How did Chris miss the traitor history? https://wikileaks.org/IMG/html/gibney-transcript.html

