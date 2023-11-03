As a member of the US Congress for 16 years, Dennis Kucinich gave over 500 speeches warning about the consequences of US wars against Afghanistan, the Balkans, Iraq, Iran, Libya and Syria. He also spoke out for the imperative of peace in the Middle East, on behalf of Israelis and the Palestinians. He met with leaders of many countries who were grappling to keep their nations out of conflict and came to understand the role some in the US government have played to intentionally catalyze war, fueling arms sales globally, without regard for the consequences. Dennis warns that we are, in his words, cartwheeling towards a massive East v. West war with religious and ethnic overtones. This seemingly inexorable March of nuclear Folly, may, he writes, will pit the United States militarily against China, Russia and their allies. Joining me to discuss how, as he writes, the polarization of US politics, the cognitively impaired and failing executive branch, the instability of the congressional leadership, the purblind partisanship, the ideologically, click-bait driven media has produced a mad blood lust for war against Iran and acceleration toward the abyss, is Dennis Kucinich.

