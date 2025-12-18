The Chris Hedges Report

Linda Snider
7h

Thanks Chris. Great new source for a “world falling

apart”.

Linda

Nancy
5h

Really interesting discussion about “the rules based order” and its use as a consolidation of U.S. power. I agree with Mr. Saba about looking outside the Democratic Party to mobilize resistance. I remember people musing several years ago about what had happened to “moderate” Republicans and how they seemed to have disappeared. Well, they didn’t disappear—they became Democrats and took over the party. The Democratic Party is of course controlled now by economic elites. They merely give lip service to economic equality and quite openly look down on the lower middle class, the working poor, and, increasingly, the middle class. The so-called broad coalition cannot be sustained.

