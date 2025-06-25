The Chris Hedges Report

Discussion about this post

Mike Rube
10h

The role of the US Empire, owned by the US super wealthy, is paramount. Empire has projects: the Ben Gurion Canal & access to the Gaza oil and gas fields, two examples. Both properties owned by the Palestinians. Unless they are gone. The extremely wealthy know that murdering is so more economical than treating people, like the Palestinians, with respect, dignity, and fairness. Our US ultra elite and their rich compatriots are the epitome of evil. They are DEADLY PARASITES. They are quite capable of killing millions to protect and expand their wealth. Psychopathic. Evil.

Susan Becraft
7h

Thank you both for your efforts to not only do the right thing, but to maybe open some eyes. I wish my r/l friends relied on you and other independent journalists for information instead of the NYT and the WaPo because my friends are clueless. “Yep, what Israel is doing is bad, but Trump…”, is a typical reply when I rage about the starvation and endless murders of Palestinians. I don’t understand why everyone isn’t as enraged as I am.

© 2025 Chris Hedges
