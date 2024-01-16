I will speak at The Islamic Society of Central Jersey on Jan. 18 at 6:00 pm on "The Death of Israel: How a Settler Colonial State Destroyed Itself"
Reserve a spot at this link: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/chris-hedges-at-iscj-tickets-793596667997
Event held at The Islamic Society of Central Jersey, located at 4145 Route 1 South and Promenade Blvd. Monmouth Junction, NJ 08852-0628
The Chris Hedges Report is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
I will speak at The Islamic Society of Central Jersey on Jan. 18 at 6:00 pm on "The Death of Israel: How a Settler Colonial State Destroyed Itself"
Many thanks to you for your extraordinary journalism, Chris. Wish I could be there. Hope it is live streamed.
I will try and go, although its a couple hour drive. Hopefully you will record a video of the talk for us that can't make it.