Resistance101: Forging a New Movement for Palestine in Italy DOCUMENTARY
As the genocide in Gaza has continued for almost three years, Italian dockworkers have risen up to do what our governments and international institutions refuse to.
Joing us for a livestream where we will discuss the movie at 3pm ET here!
With little hope of the genocide in Gaza subsiding, dock workers in major Italian port cities have organized strikes and large demonstrations to halt arms shipments to Israel. These actions are a direct response to the refusal of international institutions and governments around the world to confront the carnage. Though the genocide continues, the dockworkers’ industrial disruption offer us a model of resistance. Will the Italian way spread to the imperial core — and can it end the genocide?
Beautiful impression of important protests against the genocide in Gaza and the repression of Palestinian human rights = our human rights. Many thanks to the Italian dock-workers, Francesca Greta Yanis Chris and all others participating. A great day for humanity, the Palestinians, for all of us.
So moving. Thanks, Mr. Hedges, and to all those in Genoa and Rome. This resistance to the idea that the world can sit by, idly, and watch a holocaust gives me a shred of hope for humanity. May we all join in this resistance.