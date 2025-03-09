Resistance and the Human Spirit
On my last livestream, a commenter asked me about resistance in the face of insurmountable odds and how it relates to the human spirit.
The Chris Hedges Report is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Chris Hedges embodies the spirit of resistance like nobody else; it's present in his body of work, the constant flame that never goes out even when battered by high winds.
Chris, I don't know how to personally resist the evil in our own country, much less globally. I'm a 73-year-old privileged retired white woman - with friends who diligently write to and call their legislators in Washington D.C. about myriad injustices. I'm skeptical that this makes any difference. What are more effective pathways of resistance? Thanks.