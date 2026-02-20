Resistance 101 Documentary Trailer (COMING FEB. 21)
As the genocide in Gaza has continued for almost three years, Italian dockworkers have risen up to do what our governments and international institutions refuse to.
With little hope of the genocide in Gaza subsiding, dock workers in major Italian port cities have organized strikes and large demonstrations to halt arms shipments to Israel. These actions are a direct response to the refusal of international institutions and governments around the world to confront the carnage. Though the genocide continues, the dockworkers’ industrial disruption offer us a model of resistance. Will the Italian way spread to the imperial core — and can it end the genocide?
