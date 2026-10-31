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The dockworkers strike that Chris covered and referred to in his speech did not occur in isolation. Today, October 30, dockworkers from 22 countries and regions shut down 113 ports to halt the transport of military supplies and equipment, for example, steel headed to Israel for making bullets. According to Progressive International, the objective of the strikers goes beyond stopping the genocide in Gaza to preventing the use of civilian ports as bases for NATO, U.S. and EU forces for military purposes generally. Dockworkers from the global south and north (including in Oakland and San Francisco) coordinated the strikes.
Thank you Chris and Joe for your book. Your words painted pictures as graphic as videos I have seen of the destruction of Gaza. Earlier this week, I saw the Israeli documentary, “NAZA,” in which the filmmaker interviewed former IDF intelligence operatives charged with targeting Gazans for extermination, mostly by tracking their phones while they were at home. The faces of those interviewed were hidden and their voices disguised. Of course, mostly civilians were killed. The operatives were aware of the impact of the strikes they directed, including children being burned alive in front of their parents. Yet they expressed few if any regrets. A view that was repeated was that one can’t challenge institutional structures or “they would fall apart.” I won’t say more about the film, except that the takeaway is substantially worse. Mostly, it left me wondering about mass psychosis—how it happens. I think we U.S.A.an’s also have to face that our own politicians who support genocide are mentally ill. (You can’t compartmentalize a genocide). And people elected them, and many will continue to vote for them. How did we allow this to become normalized?
The dockworkers aren’t normalizing it. May they inspire the rest of us.
You evoked overwhelming feelings by relating very personal accounts of what Palestinians endured, and suffered, as did Aljazeera who initially portrayed it in the same way. However, personal accounts gradually faded into the background and they adopted a more objective, or journalistic perspective, and I always thought they moved too far away. It made you feel more detached and moved you away from the very definition of what a genocide is which is the systematic murder of a people, and where the focus has to be kept, so the horror of what Israel did can fully be understood and condemned. Now you hardly hear, or read much about where the majority of Palestinians live. or under what conditions. I think they now reside in the "Humanitarian Zone" along the strip where Israel and the press seem to have made them disappear all together.