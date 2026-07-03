The Chris Hedges Report

The Chris Hedges Report

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Virgin Monk Boy's avatar
Virgin Monk Boy
4h

This is the Fourth of July sermon nobody wants because it does not come with sparklers. Fascism did not fall out of the sky wearing jackboots. It grew in the empty factory towns, the gutted unions, the bought courts, the opioid funerals, the billionaire tax cuts, and the polite liberal refusal to name class war while people drowned. Trump is not the disease by himself. He is the infection that took over after neoliberalism shredded the immune system and then acted shocked when the fever arrived.

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Thomas Sciaroni's avatar
Thomas Sciaroni
5h

Happy The EU is outlawing Ivanka and Jared. Is Trump dismantling NAFTA?

I got scared today reading the comments on Democracy Docket Hillary episode. They attacked the Trump supporters again, celebrating "yes, they are deplorables". Cheerleading a Kissinger protege.

Neoliberalism is over a half century of bankrupt liberalism. I cant join an online love fest: things have to go disastrously wrong for the kind of mandate Roosevelt had to emerge, and it's people like him, or Bernie Sanders, who are rather conservative, only reluctantly swayed by the voices around them to create The New Deal or The Waterfront. We're supposed to be more ambitious by exposing the bs to The Judges of Normalcy who are Present Everywhere. But it's only when things are terrible that people see the bad. They are too ready to cheerlead for a Clinton Nightmare.

I just bought Genocide Foretold. Thanks

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