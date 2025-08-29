The Chris Hedges Report

User's avatar
Sera's avatar
Sera
2dEdited

Personally, I don’t believe war reporting is useful in discouraging the impulse to kill strangers. I have no war experience myself, and I very humbly defer to the authors, but I was protesting at troop trains in Berkeley in 1963, and I was in Washington in 1968. We were sure that ours was the last generation of war makers.

Today, it’s worse than ever. It’s the greatest disappointment of my life.

Reporting of war is no more a discouragement to its fans than pornography is to pedophiles.

The famous photograph by Robert Capa of a falling Spanish soldier is just as likely to grace the wall of a pacifist, as that of a soldier. What disgusts one, thrills the other. As for truth, what good is truth to combat evil? Evil, as we’re seeing daily in Gaza, isn’t afraid of the truth. They kill on camera and with impunity. As Chomsky said, speaking truth to power is pointless. Power already knows the truth.

And Gaza? Gaza is the only war that’s been completely hidden, and its journalists murdered. That’s because it’s not a war, it’s pure murder, and that, as even NYTimes readers are slowly realizing, is a step too far even for them.

Nancy's avatar
Nancy
2d

I learned a lot from this discussion, and it was sobering. I consider Chris and Ben heroes, but what a price to pay for educating the rest of us. They question whether their reporting had an impact, whether anything really changed as a result. Maybe it depends on their audience. I think they’ve had a huge impact on their public audience. Less so on policy. But that only highlights our delusions about living in a democracy. It’s up to the public to use the information they bring us at great personal sacrifice to effect change on policy. We have so far fallen short in our job as citizens, they haven’t failed at theirs. I came of age during the Viet Nam War. Surely the press coverage, including the photographs, helped end that war. Some of us tried to use what brave journalists, aid workers, and health care providers have revealed to us about Gaza to influence the DNC to adopt a resolution that includes an arms embargo. It didn’t, but at least it withdrew the weaker, meaningless resolution. I guess all we can do is keep the pressure up. I am writing to the 17 Democratic senators who refused to vote for Sanders’ bill to bar U.S. sales of offensive weapons to Israel. I’ve asked them to step outside themselves and try to see themselves as a lot of us see them — as people who have betrayed the rule of law, both domestic and international, their oaths of office, their constituents and the American people, all for a far-right foreign government that is committing genocide. Accepting money from foreign governments, including AIPAC and the rest of the Israeli lobby, and especially, voting accordingly, against the will of the American people, should be a criminal offense. Why should it be treated differently than what happened to Senator Menendez for taking bribes from Egypt? Since persuasion hasn’t worked, maybe public shaming will — and withholding our votes. People who vote for Democrats who have supported genocide in order not to have Trump have been willing to sacrifice the Palestinian people for that hoped for outcome. Wouldn’t it be better to insist on candidates who don’t support genocide?

