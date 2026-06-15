Reminder — Live Q&A on Dostoyevsky's 'The Idiot' on June 29
Make sure to read the book and join the stream to ask me questions live and discuss the book.
Join me at 7:00 pm on June 29 for a livestream in which we will discuss Fyodor Dostoevsky’s The Idiot. Make sure to read before joining and come with questions to put in the chat.
If you have already read the book, we will also pull questions and comments from the comment section of this Substack post. To comment here, you must be a paid subscriber — see you on June 29!
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Thank you what an awesome idea