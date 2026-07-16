The Chris Hedges Report

The Chris Hedges Report

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Paul P.'s avatar
Paul P.
11h

Thank you Chris and many thanks to your Guest. As always, a revealing discussion indeed.

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Nancy's avatar
Nancy
19hEdited

That was inspiring. Thank you Ms. Temelkuran, and Chris, for introducing her to your readership. I relate to Ms. Temelkuran’s comments about the inspiration and sustenance derived from the university encampments. In January of 2024, I tried to find someone to go with me to the pro-Palestinian protest, as it was then called, in Washington. I couldn’t find anyone. I went alone and when I arrived in the general area of the protest I asked a group of Palestinian-American women who had arrived on buses for directions to the departure point of the march. They thanked me for being there and I explained that I needed to be there for myself. Ultimately, about 400,000 people attended the protest. We were packed in together like sardines near the stage. A bitterly cold wind came up and I asked two women in hijabs next to me if they would hold my sign while I reached into my pocket for my gloves. They remarked that I wasn’t dressed warmly enough and proceeded to wrap one of their scarves around my neck. I told them to let me know when they were leaving the speakers’ area so I could return the scarf, but at some point they disappeared into the crowd. I still have the scarf.

Today, the House voted on Representative Massie’s proposed amendment to defeat the provision of the NDAA that would send another $3.3 billion in military aid to Israel. As many of you know by now, the amendment was voted down 314 to 104, with 10 voting “not present.” One hundred three Democrats voted for the amendment and 98 voted against it. Massie was the only Republican to vote for it. This, despite polls showing that 60% of the voting public now favors curtailing aid to Israel. I hope when the votes are published (the House seems to be a day behind in publishing results) that USA’ans will do all we can to throw the 314 “nay” voters out of Congress. It’s up to us to use our power. I felt some sense of “faith” in that everyone I encouraged to call his or her representatives to express support for the amendment did so. This wouldn’t have happened in January of 2024.

P.S. I read this morning that my own Congresswoman, a Democrat, voted against the amendment despite the calls we marshaled.

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