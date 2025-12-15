The Chris Hedges Report

Schrodinger’s Cat
“We are not destined for the Shangri-La sold to a gullible public by fatuous academics such as Stephen Pinker. We are destined for extinction. Not only individual extinction — which our consumer society furiously attempts to hide by peddling the fantasy of eternal youth — but wholesale extinction as temperatures rise to make the globe uninhabitable. If you think the human species will respond rationally to the ecocide, you are woefully out of touch with human nature. You need to study Gaza. And history.”

And with those words, Chris perfectly describes human history: Its past, present and future. Bleak.

Note that Zionists are positively rejoicing at the Bondi shootings, as this gives them an opportunity to play victim, to run screaming to their American thug, to demand double standards and special pleading.

