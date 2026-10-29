The Chris Hedges Report

The Chris Hedges Report

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Vin LoPresti's avatar
Vin LoPresti
1hEdited

"thinking we are bigger than ourselves." The postmodern illness that strikes me as impossible without first discounting the ridiculous complex adaptive systems complexity of Nature and the brilliance of bio-computation necessary to sustain it. A truly deep understanding of that brilliance kicks the arse of those self-congratulatory assessments.

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Julianne's avatar
Julianne
5m

Thank you, dear Chris, for your literary insights which light up our political tragedy.

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