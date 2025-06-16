Q&A: Genocide in Gaza, Political Assassinations in America and War With Iran
Come ask a question. We are discussing the developing war with Iran.
The Chris Hedges Report is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Strange, I heard that Iran had already shot down three Israeli F-35s and captured the pilots of two of them, but Hedges is saying they haven't shot down any Israeli planes. What gives?
Any opinion about the timing ofthe NYTIMES editorial today on antisemitism?